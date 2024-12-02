Fiserv selected by US Bank for P2P payment service

US Bank is enabling the Instant Payment option using the Real Time Payment Service (RTPS) add-on module for the PEP+ solution from Fiserv, which enables payments via a direct connection to a bank’s core processing platform or DDA accounts.

US Bank will allow customers to personalize the gift of money, with customers selecting virtual cards to attach to payments made over email for special occasions such as birthdays, graduation or holiday gifts. US Bank will also offer its customers the ability to request money.

US Bancorp is the parent company of US Bank National Association. The company operates 3,083 banking offices in 25 states and 4,878 ATMs and provides a line of banking, brokerage, insurance, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services products to consumers, businesses and institutions.

Fiserv is a global technology provider serving the financial services industry in payments, processing services, risk and compliance, customer and channel management.