Fiserv, SAP partner to advance B2B enterprise payment solutions

The purpose of the partnership is for B2Bs to improve working capital and increase operating efficiency. SnapPay, Fiserv’s cloud-based AR solution from First Data and the company’s flagship enterprise payment solution, will integrate with SAP digital payment add-ons to better the digital payment methods between B2B companies and their customers. SnapPay will be able to facilitate card, Automated Clearing House (ACH), and new digital payment methods upon the integration of SAP ERP Central Component and SAP S/4HANA.

Furthermore, labor-intensive corporate treasury operations will be digitised into a real-time, automated, and secure experience through the new solution.