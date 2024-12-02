Fiserv offers digital banking capabilities to Bank of Sydney

The bank will implement DigitalAccess from Fiserv, an end-to-end solution hosted in a cloud environment, to support all online and mobile applications, infrastructure, and services offered by the Bank of Sydney. Also, DigitalAccess integrates with the bank’s core account processing platform, Signature from Fiserv.

To integrate DigitalAccess, Bank of Sydney will utilise Managed Services from Fiserv. This service provides a team from Fiserv that works directly with the banks business and IT teams to prioritise and sequence key deliverables.

DigitalAccess provides an omnichannel solution, with additional features including personal financial management tools, online mobile phone top-up capabilities, biometric authentication for payments and balance transfers, actionable push notifications, and ATM and branch location searches.

Fiserv is a provider of financial services technology, working for banks, thrifts, credit unions, securities broker dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers, among others.