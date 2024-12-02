Fiserv, Nymeo Federal Credit Union team up for processing platform

The credit union will use the total Fiserv solution to streamline its business by creating workflows and reporting across channels, online and mobile.

In addition to XP2, Nymeo FCU will use Corillian Online for online banking, Mobiliti for mobile banking, Popmoney for person-to-person (P2P) payments, CheckFree RXP for bill payment, Nautilus for enterprise content management, AccountCreateSM for online account opening, Statement Advantage for statement creation, Wisdom accounting tools, Next Multi-Channel Marketing, Branch Source Capture and Mobile Source Capture, and solutions for item processing and electronic statements.

Fiserv is a global technology provider serving the financial services industry in payments, processing services, risk and compliance, customer and channel management.