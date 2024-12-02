Fiserv launches its cloud-based CRM platform, Enteract





Enteract is built on Microsoft Dynamics 365 and enables FIs to grow market share and deepen customer relationships by providing bankers with insights to customer data and activity while streamlining service processes and customer onboarding. The platform features a Microsoft Azure-based integration framework that synchronises customer data with back-end systems and enables real-time process integration across enterprise content management, core banking and digital channels.

Enteract offers CRM features, tuned to the needs of commercial banking and retail banking, delivered by Fiserv in the Microsoft cloud. The platform will also be part of the upcoming Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services, which Microsoft announced in February 2021.