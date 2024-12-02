Fiserv launches conversational banking to assists FIs connect with customers

This solution relies on natural language to support a range of digital banking experiences. Virtual Banking Assistant from Fiserv, which incorporates conversational AI technology from Clinc, assists banks and credit unions to have online conversations with their customers, a complementary alternative to face-to-face customer interactions and a key component of a holistic customer experience.

Consumers can ask about account and financial information, search for past transactions, view bills and more with real-time, contextual responses and the option to be transferred to live support when needed. In addition, the platform can provide actionable, proactive insights to help guide future spending and saving.

Rooted in Natural Language Processing (NLP), deep learning and AI technologies from Clinc, Virtual Banking Assistant is trained on real examples.