Fiserv introduces Notifi platform for digital banking

Notifi was designed to disseminate and provide alerts ranging from all aspects of a given customer’s financial institution relationship. This includes alerts of a low balance on an account to other loan payments and suspicious credit card transactions. In addition, these alerts are compatible with the versatility of everyday users’ lives, able to be sent through traditional mediums such as email, text, or a plethora of apps.

Notifi from Fiserv can be also be assimilated across multiple products and modules, which aggregates information from systems including the core account processing platform, online banking, mobile banking, lending, and debit and credit cards into a unified hub.