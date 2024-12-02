Fiserv diversifies digital payout choice with Carat

Created in collaboration with Checkbook, an all-in-one push-payments processor, this new capability allows businesses that deliver mass payouts to offer additional choice.

At Fiserv, digital payouts are part of the Carat operating system that securely delivers pay-in and payout capabilities across channels and devices. Clients using Carat can allow their customers to choose the payout method of their choice, including an ACH deposit to their bank account, a credit to their credit or debit card, prepaid card, or digital wallet, or a check.

When requesting a check, the recipient can now opt for a digital check that is delivered via email in a matter of minutes. The digital check can then be printed and physically deposited or digitally deposited into a bank account.