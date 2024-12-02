Fiserv adds gamification to bill pay in CheckFree RXP update

A number of changes have been made to restructure the CheckFree RXP user interface to deliver an enhanced user experience. Several gamification techniques – taking elements of electronic games, such as how they flow or how they are designed and applying them to non-game applications – were used in order to instill confidence in the user during their first interaction with the product.

In recent news, cooperative financial institution Travis Credit Union has selected the DNA account processing platform and a number of integrated solutions from Fiserv.