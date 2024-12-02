Fiserv acquires Skytef





Through this acquisition, Fiserv aims to strengthen its distribution network in the country, adding relationships with more than 600 ISV partners and approximately 27,000 merchants, bringing its total number of associates to more than 1,000.











More information about the acquisition

Fiserv also includes capability with Traditional Terminal, Android Point of Sale (APOS), and multi-merchant solutions that allow terminal applications to be shared by multiple merchants using the same device. The company’s partners receive operational efficiency and expansion of the range of products and services that can be provided to add business value.



The integration of the two companies and the addition of new associates enables Fiserv to broaden its capacity to support large clients with complex after-sale demands. Fiserv wanted to work with Skytef due to its broad range of capabilities across payment and commerce channels and for its inclination to offer Software Express services to the drugstore, food service, and clothing sectors, among others.



According to officials, by integrating Skytef into Fiserv, the company wants to bring Skytef’s practices and commercial policies to ISV partners and merchants who are part of its network, which includes 4,500 connected commercial automation solutions and 170,000 commercial establishments.



The two companies aim to allow partners and distributors to increase their revenue with additional products and services, such as instant payments (PIX), omnichannel payment ecosystems (Carat), acquiring and issuing processing, along access to training and qualified staff from Fiserv.





Fiserv’s past developments