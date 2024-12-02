FIS, The Clearing House bring real-time payments to US financial institutions

The financial software provider assists financial institutions to connect to the RTP network, the real-time payment system in the US provided by The Clearing House. This system provides instant settlement of payments and availability of funds for participating banks and their customers.

According to the press release from FIS published on IBS Intelligence, the new managed service will be offered to the targeted customers using its core banking systems. The service connects financial institutions to the RTP network from The Clearing House, enabling them to initiate and receive real-time payment transactions.

FIS stated that Nano Banc and First Bank are amongst the first core banking clients to initiate real-time payments through the new managed service.