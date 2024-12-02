FIS signs clearing and settlement agreement with Société Générale

As part of the agreement, the investment bank and financial services group will transition their existing derivatives clearing and settlement IT environment to FIS Cleared Derivatives Suite.

FIS Cleared Derivatives Suite is a high-performing and modernised technology platform which will be seamlessly integrated with the existing client's infrastructure and covers end to end post-trade derivatives processing requirements.

FIS is a provider of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses of all sizes and across any industry globally. Headquartered in US, Florida FIS is a member of the Fortune 500 and the Standard & Poor's 500 Index.