FIS partners Money.Jo to improve lending offerings in Jordan

Money.Jo (also known as Money for Finance) focuses on offline single-payment unsecured loans. It has built their operations on top of infrastructure developed and provided by Finance IT Solutions (FIS).

Money.Jo, a joint venture established by founders of global finance companies Cream Finance and Esketit, entered the Jordanian market in December 2020. The company issues loans ranging from EUR 20 to EUR 1,000 to qualified applicants via a network of storefronts in Jordan’s major cities.

Over the years, FIS has helped financial institutions from Colombia to Jordan with payment infrastructure solutions. In addition to its own capital, Money.Jo’s relies on private investors that finance the loans via P2P platform Esketit.com.