FIS, Liberis to support US-based SMBs with alternative finance

Through its Working Capital solution, Worldpay from FIS merchants in the US can apply online for the cash they need to grow their business and get approved in minutes. Since its launch in March 2019, the Working Capital solution has provided more than USD 20 million of funding through Liberis

Worldpay and Liberis originally teamed in the UK to deliver Worldpay Business Finance. With the launch of Working Capital, US SMBs receiving funding can use the cash to invest in their business and drive growth.