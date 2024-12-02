This cloud-native solution supports increased workloads, transaction volumes, and enterprise connectivity, scaling these capabilities to offer corporate treasurers better visibility of risks, improved data-driven decision making, and faster money movement.











New edition of the Treasury and Risk Manager

The new solution reflects FIS’ commitment to developing the money lifecycle, unlocking insights for more informed decisions and offering customers a better understanding of risk exposure and capital allocation.

Treasury and Risk Manager – Quantum Cloud Edition is the latest addition in FIS’ Treasury and Risk Management solution suite that supports organisations in unlocking cash visibility and mitigating risk holistically. The classic version of Quantum will remain available for both new and existing users.

CFOs and treasury departments face the complexities of fluctuating capital costs, volatile markets, and ever-expanding responsibilities. According to EY, 65% of businesses made investments in the cloud, but only 32% are achieving their goals for the technology. This statistic reinforces the importance of scalability for more effective cloud-based ecosystems. FIS’ launch aims to tackle this challenge as treasuries increasingly need to accelerate performance across their infrastructure.

By running on a public cloud, this service features stronger data processing power and connectivity, as well as better flexibility for quicker implementations, faster product upgrades, and simpler rollouts of new features. This version of FIS’ treasury as risk management also offers a Liquidity Hub module for harnessing data from multiple sources, such as enterprise resource planning systems and bank APIs. This will enable cash-management analysis in real time.

FIS’ mission is to advance how the world pays, banks, and invests by creating a workflow that unlocks new ways of processing data, understanding financial risks, and building well-informed strategies.