FIS launches embedded finance capabilities for SMEs

Through its application programming interface (APIs)-based offering, FIS’ banking clients and the businesses they serve will have new ways to manage deposits, accounts payables and other critical banking processes digitally and remotely.

The first financial institution to tap into FIS’ embedded finance services is digital commercial bank Grasshopper. Grasshopper partnered with HUMBL, a Web 3 blockchain company with both consumer and commercial divisions, to utilize their bank services, powered by FIS and Treasury Prime, across its user base.

FIS is a provider of technology solutions for financial institutions, which enables the movement of commerce. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a member of the Fortune 500 and the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.