In collaboration with Microsoft, the tool utilises Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service for optimised data and risk management, generating responses to queries regarding product usability, client configuration, policies and best practices for the use of the solution.

FIS has been focused on uniting its treasury applications with modern technology such as machine learning and generative AI. As the first AI-powered product support tool for FIS’ treasury management offerings, the launch of the language learning model highlights FIS’s commitment to offering efficiency and value for money in motion, providing treasurers with tools to manage risk, combat cost pressures, and drive growth.











AI-based product support tool for the treasury industry

According to PwC, 89% of CEOs using generative AI in their businesses predict that it will impact their business model within three years. Corporate treasurers have a major role to play in their organisations, but emerging risks and expanded responsibilities can create disharmony and disruption to their strategies and workflows. To tackle this challenge, Treasury GPT aims to offer FIS users informed guidance, enabling them to focus less on administrative tasks and more on liquidity management and strategy. The tool references product documentation and uses machine learning through Azure OpenAI Service.

Microsoft is committed to finding opportunities to help drive digital transformation for people, organisations, and industries around the world. By integrating with Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, Treasury GPT addresses efficiency and workflow challenges for corporate treasurers and CFOs, supporting financial players to drive growth and manage emerging risks.

As an extension of the collaboration with Microsoft, FIS will migrate Integrity to Microsoft Azure. As the company remains committed to harnessing the benefits of cloud-native technology, the move seeks to improve Integrity’s scalability, security and data-processing performance.