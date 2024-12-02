FIS integrates ClearEdge solution





Called ClearEdge, the new solution offers community banks a pre-integrated, comprehensive bundle of technologies for operating a bank. Qualifying banks can choose from pre-defined, pre-priced bundled solutions comprising a range of core processing, payments processing, digital functionality, image and item processing, decision intelligence and regulatory compliance technologies.

Many of the solutions included in ClearEdge bundles are covered by FIS’ service level agreement (SLA) which protects clients in the event of certain service outages.