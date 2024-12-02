FIS announces expanded partnership with PayPal

Together, the companies will make it easy for consumers who bank with FIS clients to link a payment card or other financial account to a new or existing PayPal account and simply display the financial institution’s brand within PayPal. The partnership also will allow those financial institution customers to set their default funding source in PayPal, thus increasing their overall digital spend.

