FIS and Oracle partner to bring payment capabilities to utility customers

By deploying FIS's BillerIQ solution on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), the collaboration will enable seamless electronic bill delivery and an end-to-end experience from meter reading to payment. This partnership is designed to enhance the speed, security, and efficiency of utility payments, providing customers with greater flexibility and confidence in managing their bills. Oracle currently processes billions of utility customer bills each year.





Despite the high costs and inefficiencies associated with paper checks, 75% of organisations still rely on them for bill payments. By leveraging BillerIQ on OCI, customers can access a straightforward digital billing and payment solution that supports secure digital transactions. BillerIQ offers utility customers across sectors such as electricity, gas, and water a range of payment options—including ACH, credit, debit, Realtime Pay, and digital wallet, enabling a streamlined payment experience tailored to their needs.

Driving efficiency and security in utility payments

Officials from FIS commented that paper checks bring inefficiencies and fraud risks to the utility industry. Partnering with Oracle, FIS aims to modernise this sector by offering a more convenient digital payment process, helping utilities remain competitive.





Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) offers both price-performance benefits and robust security features as standard. With OCI, solutions like BillerIQ can be migrated to the cloud, leveraging low-latency networks, flexible infrastructure, and fully isolated environments for enhanced security and performance. Oracle’s cloud capabilities are available across 85 active regions worldwide, with plans for 77 more, making OCI the most widely available cloud infrastructure.





BillerIQ is an intuitive, fully hosted SaaS platform designed for secure, configurable digital billing and payment. It enables businesses to deliver bills and accept payments through various digital channels, helping to reduce operational costs, increase efficiency, and improve customer satisfaction through its flexible and advanced capabilities.