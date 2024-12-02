Combining FIS’ globally proven Systems of Record (SOR) with Jifiti’s integration and instant fulfilment platform, FIS will be able to support its banking clients by securely embedding any type of B2B or B2C loan product within any merchant-customer journey - online, via mobile, and at point of sale.







The partnership between FIS and Jifiti provides an innovative and comprehensive end-to-end embedded lending solution to banks, financial institutions, and merchant clients, seamlessly integrated with FIS’s proven global banking and payment systems and easily accessible to their clients.





Enabling lending solutions at checkout

This solution will augment the banking the industry by providing a robust, customisable, and scalable solution that builds bridges between banks and merchants - optimising and increasing basket size while protecting banks, consumers, and merchants’ brands.

The offer is regulator-ready and will integrate fully with credit bureaus, and bank blacklists, support all KYC and AML requirements, meet all regulatory requirements, and can be deployed by banks and financial institutions with ease and confidence.

This embedded lending solution is sustainable and scalable, enabling banks and financial institutions to deploy all B2C and B2B loan products at any merchant POS for any use case.

With its merchant focus, any qualifying merchant worldwide will be able to 'switch on' a wide range of embedded lending options at any point of sale, seamlessly integrated within the merchant's own customer and settlement journey.





What does Jifiti do?

Jifiti is a fintech company that powers embedded lending solutions for banks, lenders, and merchants. The company’s white-labeled Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) platform provides banks and lenders with the technology to easily deploy and scale their competitive consumer loan programmes at any merchant's point of sale - online, in-store, and via call centre.

With its multinational presence, Jifiti provides end-to-end point-of-sale financing solutions to global brands in any international market. The company works with leading financial institutions including Mastercard, Citizens Bank, CaixaBank, Credit Agricole, and retailers such as IKEA, Sonae, Coppel, and others worldwide.