The bank will leverage Fiserv’s Finxact, a cloud-native, real-time banking solution that offers access to data, to support the growth objectives of its customer franchises FNB (First National Bank) and RMB (Rand Merchant Bank).











Digital transformation and Embedded Finance

As financial institutions and businesses across all industries look for fast-growing digital technology for embedded commerce, finance, and payments, Finxact will take the place of FirstRand’s current system to provide improved capabilities and create modern and personalised digital banking services.

Finxact is a system of record and a transaction processing engine that supports all asset classes, currencies, and time zones. FirstRand Group chose Finxact for its system which enables growth and the ability to deliver personalised solutions at speed.

FNB focuses on retail and commerce banking, offering services like personal and business accounts, loans, mortgages, and digital banking solutions. RMB specialises in corporate and investment banking, providing services like mergers and acquisitions, structured finance, asset management, and capital market solutions.

FNB’s customers have 30 million active accounts and products with FirstRand Group and over time FNB, along with RMB, will transition from its current provider. This will offer new products to a broader market quickly, leveraging the mobile app and internet banking investment, leading to growth.





The African Embedded Finance market

The rising trend of digital transformation in several sectors including finance is the key factor driving growth of Embedded Finance market. It creates numerous opportunities for both traditional financial institutions and fintech startups to collaborate and expand their customer base in creative ways. The market was valued at USD 82.7 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach USD 570.9 billion by 2033.

In Africa, the industry is expanding at an annual rate of 45.3%, and it is projected to reach USD 39.8 billion by 2029. This growth is driven by the integration of financial services into various platforms, enhancing customer experiences and promoting financial inclusion.