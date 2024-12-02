



Following this announcement, the credit union will use the Temenos Digital product in order to deliver consistent, secure, and efficient digital journeys, as well as more personalised solutions to Canadian customers and businesses.

In addition, both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry as well.











More information on the FirstOntario Credit Union x Temenos collaboration

Throughout this partnership, Temenos Digital will allow FirstOntario to access a comprehensive 360-degree view of its members in order to deliver customised tools that drive higher satisfaction and loyalty. At the same time, FirstOntario will have the possibility to better address the evolving needs of its members by providing more personalised and secure financial tools, including readiness for customer-driven banking.

By moving from its legacy system to Temenos Digital, FirstOntario is set to gain the agility and flexibility that are required to further expand its member base and accelerate growth and improvement. In addition, the integration will also streamline operations, reduce complexity, and offer more efficient management of technology as FirstOntario continues its digital transformation and development process. The new platform is set to be leveraged in order to improve the digital performance of Savin Financial and Creative Arts Financial as well, both divisions of FirstOntario.