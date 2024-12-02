FirstBank integrates Entersekt biometrics solutions for mobile banking

The bank has integrated Transakt, Entersekt’s security product, to provide a one-touch authentication experience leveraging Touch ID. The product couples fingerprint biometrics with a second factor of authentication, giving added security to mobile banking customers. With Transakt, the mobile device is uniquely identified with a digital certificate downloaded to the bank’s mobile app. The product essentially transforms the device into a trusted second factor of authentication.

This partnership will enable FirstBank to deliver convenient mobile banking services without compromising security. Biometrics make a convenient substitute for passwords, especially since the factor of possession remains a key element of any strong authentication regime. The bank intends to extend biometrics capabilities to its Android app in the near future.

Entersekt technology supports fingerprint-based authentication using Apple’s Touch ID and Android Marshmallow devices, both at login and to secure individual sensitive transactions.