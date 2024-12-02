First Trade introduces new online banking platform

The upgraded Online and Mobile Banking systems provide the ability for personal clients to monitor account activity, make funds transfers to accounts at First Trade and other banks, pay bills, deposit checks, view statements, contact Customer Service, apply for new accounts and text for balances.

The bank partnered with Q2, a provider of virtual banking solutions for regional and community financial institutions, to launch the new online and mobile banking systems and ProfitStars, a division of Jack Henry & Associates, for the www.ftub.com website redesign.

First Trade Union Bank is a community bank offering business and personal products and services. First Trade serves consumers, middle market, small businesses, unions, and government entities as its core clients, offering banking via mobile device, 24-hour ATM service, and remote deposit.