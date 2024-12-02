First Nordic shipping ICO announced

GSCP will allow the global container shipping industry to save USD 5.7 billion annually through smarter handling of intermodal freight containers.

Additionally, wide adoption of the platform will result in a substantial reduction of the global CO2emissions of 4.6 million tons annually when fully utilized.

The container shipping industry today accounts for around 60% of all the world’s seaborne trade, but this hugely valuable industry has been troubled for years by challenges such as overcapacity, low freight rates, security threats, and increasing environmental regulations.

The global shipping industry needs increased efficiency and a fundamental digital transformation to ensure profitability in the future and to comply with environmental regulations.

Blockshipping is creating the GSCP platform, which will be both the first real-time registry of the world’s approximately 27 million shipping containers and a joint platform for all players in the container shipping industry – allowing them to efficiently perform a wide range of transactions related to the handling of containers globally.

The GSCP platform will be based on blockchain and modern sensor technology, and it has the potential to reduce costs for the global shipping industry to the tune of USD 5.7 billion annually and reduce the global CO2 emission by more than 4.6 million tons every year.