First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO) and Marqeta partner to expand credit ecosystem

The new collaboration aims to modernise the credit card offering and meet clients’ demands, offering a more flexible and reliable digital experience.

FNBO and Marqeta will allow companies to easily launch credit cards using the latter’s APIs and embed the card experience within their app ecosystem. The Marqeta platform benefits from a self-service dashboard to update credit products according to clients ‘needs, while client companies can instantly extend credit applications, decisions, and onboard accounts, among other features.

First National Bank of Omaha is a subsidiary of First National of Nebraska, with offices in Nebraska, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, and Texas, among others. It is a six-generation privately own BaaS.

Marqeta is headquartered in California and is certified to operate and offer its flexible payment solutions in 36 countries globally.