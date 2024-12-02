First Horizon Bank launches NCR D3 digital banking platform

The bank has recently migrated clients to the digital platform, hosted by Amazon Web Services (AWS) and managed by NCR.

NCR’s Digital Banking solution consists of the NCR DI platform for community banks and credit unions and NCR D3 platform for large FIs. The bank is leveraging the NCR D3 platform for businesses, helping to deliver the personalised service and capabilities small businesses require to manage their financial activity and wellness.

NCR Corporation is a provider of banking and commerce solutions. It provides enterprise-led software and services in the financial, retail, and hospitality industries.