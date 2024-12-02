First Global signs deal in China with global supply chain B2B platform

eGTCP is a B2B e-commerce integrated service platform for global trade supply chain whose product package is called Gate to China. eGTCP is a B2Bbrokerage platform that connects vendors of a variety of goods across China to purchasers around the world.

First Global is a fast moving company focused on extending their reach to business purchasers around the world. Their global reach, strategic partnership model and compliant international payments functionalities enables eGTCP to add value and drive new revenues from the B2B market segment.

Zhejiang Great Tao E-Commerce was established in 2015. The company has a domestic and international reach in offering its trade services, with office locations in Ningbo, Hangzhou, Qingdao, Changsha and Hong Kong. Areas that it serve includes North America, Europe, EMEA, ASEAN countries, India and Australia.

eGTCP.com is the B2B platform operated and developed by Great Tao, and is a Global Supply Chain B2B Electronic integrated service platform. Through its platform partners, provides a full range of services: order matching, credit reports, trade finance, risk management, export agency, logistics, credit protections, and other related trade services for its vendors and purchasers.

First Global is an international financial services technology company. The Companys two main lines of business are mobile payments and cross border payments. First Globals proprietary edge technology enables the convergence of compliant domestic and cross-border payments, shopping, P2P, B2C and B2B payments.