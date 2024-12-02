First Direct, Bud to deliver mobile release to customers

The teams at Bud and First Direct have been working cross-functionally to co-create and integrate Bud’s data enrichment capabilities into the First Direct app. That project passed a milestone in April 2021 with the rollout of Bud’s transaction categorisation and merchant identification services to First Direct customers working with their digital, Data & analytics, IT & Transformation teams.

As the press release says, First Direct customers will soon start to see the changes in their mobile apps. Transactions will be enriched into one of more than 100 categories whilst the merchant identification service can recognise 3,000 UK merchants and will display merchant logos for most of the transactions it recognises.

It provides customers insight into their spending and provides the business with a set of flexible and robust insights to underpin a suite of new features scheduled for release later in 2021.