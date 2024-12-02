First Digital Bank starts pilot run





Primarily, First Digital Bank will offer retail services digitally with no brick-and-mortar presence. All operations will be conducted online including opening a new bank account.

The scope of services is expected to include personal accounts, joint accounts, loans, deposits, credit cards and foreign currencies among others. The bank also intends to add mortgage services to its service portfolio in future.

In the third quarter of 2021, it aims to offer its services to 1,000 additional customers. A general rollout is expected by the end of 2021.