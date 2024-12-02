First City Monument Bank partners with Open Banking Nigeria

With this development, FCMB has formally joined more than 50 other individual and corporate members across the financial industry, including banks, fintechs, financial consultants, global customer service leaders, among other stakeholders, as an integral part of Open Banking Nigeria.

Open banking is a concept aimed at enhancing the capability of operators in the financial industry and allied institutions to drive and deepen innovation through access to more customer-authorised information and data. In Nigeria, it will result in far greater end-users satisfaction, help the various stakeholders thrive, boost collaboration and inspire more innovation. In addition, the adoption of the concept would create a new data sharing infrastructure among financial institutions, which will go a long way towards enriching the range of services and products that would emerge from operators.



