First City Monument Bank joins Open Banking Nigeria

Open Banking Nigeria is an industry-focused non-profit body facilitating the advocacy, development, and adoption of a common standard for open Application Programming Interface (API) within the Nigerian financial ecosystem.

With this development, FCMB has formally joined more than 50 other individual and corporate members across the financial industry, including banks, fintechs, financial consultants, among other stakeholders, as an integral part of Open Banking Nigeria.

Established to define and develop these open and non-partisan API standards, Open Banking Nigeria serves as a platform where industry players jointly champion a progressive cause for the benefit of the country and, by extension, the African continent.

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) is a member of FCMB Group.