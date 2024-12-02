First Centrelink payments to flow through the SAP-based centralised payments platform in Australia

As a result, two payment types will be administered using the platform, named ‘Payment Utility’. Payment Utility has been built over the past two years as part of the billion-dollar Centrelink overhaul to replace the payments capability in the legacy income security integrated system (ISIS).

It has been designed as a white-label service that can be used across Services Australia, as well as the rest of government, to deliver real-time payments through the New Payments Platform. The platform was one of two major IT replacements that will take place under tranche four of the program.

The other major component is the entitlements calculation engine solution that Infosys began building under a USD 143 million contract in July 2020 following a seven-month proof-of-concept. The engine will be used by Services Australia to determine the entitlements eligibility of welfare recipients and how much to pay them.

It will also be used to calculate aged care payments, as well as veterans’ income support and the modernisation of Medicare systems, later.