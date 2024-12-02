First Boulevard raises USD 5 mln in seed funding





Part of its goal with the new capital involves building out a Black business marketplace, which will give its members Cash Back for Buying Black to help them earn up to 15% cash back when they spend money at Black-owned businesses. It also plans to use the money to expand its team, increase its customer base and grow its platform to offer fee-free debit cards, financial education, and on developing technology to help members automate their saving and wealth-building goals.

The company also recently announced a partnership with Visa, under which First Boulevard will pilot Visa’s new suite of crypto APIs. First Boulevard will also launch a First Boulevard Visa Debit card.