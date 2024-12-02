First Bank partners with Backbase

The partnership will see First Bank adopt Backbase’s Backbase-as-a-Service (BaaS) managed hosting, Digital Sales, Digital Assist, and Digital Banking solutions to create a holistic experience for retail and business banking customers alike – in turn giving First Bank control over its speed of innovation and ability to tailor the customer experience. This suite of products will enable First Bank to modernise its banking technology infrastructure, grow its business banking share, and harmonise the front-end digital experience for all its customers – whether they’re banking online, over the phone or in-person. Additionally, with the introduction of Digital Assist, front-office teams will be empowered with the tools they need to service customers better.

The partnership will also enable First Bank to better manage and orchestrate the end-user journey across all touchpoints on Backbase’s unified Engagement Banking platform. This stands in contrast with the bank’s previous digital infrastructure, in which customers would find themselves needing to manage as many as 14 unique logins to access all of First Bank’s digital features. In addition, Backbase’s out-of-the-box apps, ability to work alongside the bank’s own development team, and integrations with third-party apps will allow First Bank to innovate and customise the end-user journey, as well as deploy new products and services – all while Backbase handles the infrastructure application, maintenance, and security.