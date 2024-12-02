



To support its growth and improve operations, the bank turned to Jack Henry for a modern and customisable core processing solution. The new system aims to eliminate fragmentation and manual processes, improving efficiency across the bank’s operations. Additionally, the Banno Digital Platform will provide customers with a more simple and intuitive digital banking experience, while commercial solutions like jhaEnterprise Workflow will assist small and medium-sized businesses with managing their operations.











The partnership between First Bank of Alabama and Jack Henry is expected to help the bank improve its ability to anticipate customer needs and offer improved services. The cultural alignment between the two organisations was also a key factor in the decision, as both prioritise long-term relationships and customer service excellence.





How digital transformation is improving banking operations and customer experience

The banking industry has increasingly turned to modern technology solutions to simplify operations and improve customer service, driven by the need to remain competitive in an increasingly digital-first environment. Core banking systems, digital platforms, and workflow automation tools are at the forefront of this transformation, enabling financial institutions to offer more efficient, personalised services while reducing operational costs. According to a 2023 report from Deloitte, 90% of financial institutions are investing in digital transformation initiatives, with a growing focus on updating legacy core systems. These modern solutions help banks eliminate manual processes, improve data management, and ensure regulatory compliance, all while improving the overall customer experience through faster and more convenient services.

The rise of digital banking platforms has reshaped consumer expectations, pushing banks to offer simple, omnichannel experiences that blend physical and digital touchpoints. Research by SNS Insider found that the digital banking market in the US is projected to reach USD 164.8 billion by 2032. As a result, financial institutions are increasingly implementing digital tools like mobile banking apps, online loan origination platforms, and AI-powered chatbots to meet consumer demands for 24/7 access and personalised support. Additionally, workflow automation tools, such as those used by Jack Henry’s enterprise solutions, are helping SMBs improve efficiency by automating tasks like invoicing, payroll, and financial reporting. As banks embrace these technological advancements, they position themselves for future growth while improving their ability to serve both individual customers and business clients more effectively.