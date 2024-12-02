First Bank launches Micro Creditum app

Analysis of credit documents can now be achieved in just one hour, marking a reduction in processing time of 80%.

This optimization was made possible with the help of FintechOS technology, which has the ability to integrate data from multiple external sources and analyse information automatically. Customers benefit from fast access to finance and the bank's specialists gain valuable time in managing customer relationships.

In recent months, in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, more and more companies in the financial services sector have adopted new technologies to ramp up the automation of internal processes and migrate to a digital environment, as well as embracing cloud solutions.

The highest demand has been for solutions that solve issues like online enrollment of new customers, the configuration of virtual branches and online support services. FintechOS technology is natively built to respond to these needs.

FintechOS is currently involved in more than 20 projects to deploy omnichannel solutions for banks and insurers in the UK, Central and Eastern Europe, South-East Asia and North America.