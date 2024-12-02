First Atlantic Commerce, Trambia launch Fygaro as online billing solution

The invoicing software enables merchants to gain real-time online access from any device in any location via a single login. Developed specifically for small and medium sized businesses, Fygaro has an optimized user interface and intuitive dashboard.

Features include:

• Automated invoice scheduling

• Automated late payment reminders

• Recurring invoices

• Customised invoice templates

• Management of multiple companies via one account

• Multiple currencies

• Automatic FX conversion

• Quick and simple registration

Fygaro is integrated to First Atlantic Commerce’s payment platform to allow their customers to accept online payments in the LAC region including Panama, Bermuda and the Caribbean as well as in the US, Europe and Mauritius. Every person can use the invoicing system without a merchant account, which is only required if they would like to enable the online payments components.

For more information about First Atlantic Commerce, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.