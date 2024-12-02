First American Trust FSB selects Volante Technologies US Fedwire as a Service

First American Trust FSB offers banking solutions for the escrow and real estate industries. Volante’s service, running on Microsoft Azure, will replace the bank’s legacy Fedwire processing solution and modernize its payments processing infrastructure.

By automating wire processing with Volante’s Fedwire as a Service in the cloud, the bank will benefit from resilient, reliable, and scalable payments technology. They will be able to smoothly handle increasing wire volumes, and ensure that their customers’ wires are never missed, duplicated, or delayed.

In the future, First American Trust FSB will also be able to easily extend the service to other currently available payment types such as ACH, The Clearing House RTP, and SWIFT cross-border payments. The service’s native ISO 20022 messaging and 24x7x365 operational capabilities also ensure that the bank will be ready to make the most of the Federal Reserve’s upcoming upgrades to the US payment system, including the FedNow real-time payment system.