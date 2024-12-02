First American Bank partners with InvestCloud

The collaboration aims to enhance client engagement by introducing a unified platform that provides personalised insights. At the time of writing, the bank operates on a technology infrastructure with multiple systems. Through this partnership, FAB will implement several products from InvestCloud’s portfolio, including Client Experience, Prospect Experience, and Advisor Experience.

Streamlining digital wealth management

The integration of InvestCloud’s technology is expected to simplify the bank’s digital operations by consolidating investment data, reporting, and document management. The new platform will also offer mobile-friendly features, enabling clients to access their financial information from any location.

Representatives from InvestCloud highlighted the potential of the collaboration and noted that it aligns with the goal of supporting a seamless interaction between advisors and clients, while improving overall user experience.

In turn, officials from FAB stated that the partnership represents a significant step forward for the bank’s services. They emphasised that the investment in advanced technology underscores FAB’s dedication to providing high-quality wealth management solutions.





Related developments from InvestCloud

In related news, InvestCloud recently launched its Private Markets Account (PMA) solution to streamline the management of alternative and traditional investments. The PMA introduces a dedicated segment within the managed account structure specifically for alternative investments.

This approach combines public and private assets on a single platform, providing a centralised system for holding, valuing, and rebalancing investments. By integrating alternative investments into managed accounts, the solution aims to improve portfolio diversification, operational efficiency, and alignment with financial goals.

The platform leverages InvestCloud’s existing infrastructure, including its APL managed accounts system, which supports nearly four million models. The PMA integrates with the PMA Network, an ecosystem of asset managers, wealth managers, distributors, and model creators, enabling seamless collaboration and connectivity within the private markets space.