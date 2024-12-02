FireStream partners DataServ for automated trade payables

DataServ, a global software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise content management (ECM) provider of document and process automation solutions, is set to integrate expense reporting, digital mailroom and workflow with FireStream’s Ascend back office software.

Founded in 2001, FireStream WorldWide is a software and technology company that works with over 400 downstream and midstream petroleum companies, ranging from elite fuel jobbers, c-store chains, transport fleets, cardlock operators, and metered fuel delivery companies, to streamline business processes.

Founded in 1994, DataServ is a global SaaS provider of document and process workflow automation solutions for the financial operations and human resources functions. DataServ streamlines costs within Accounts Payable via their purchase-to-pay solution set (including Expense Report Automation and Purchase Order Requisition Automation), Accounts Receivable with quote-to-cash (Q2C) and Human Resources through hire-to-retire (H2R) by transforming documents to data and automating business processes.

In recent news, a material handling equipment company has selected DataServ to automate and streamline their accounts payable (AP) process.