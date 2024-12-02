Fiorano Software to deliver PSD2 compliance at IIG Bank (Malta) Ltd

Fiorano PSD2 Accelerator is aimed at reducing the implementation time, cost and uncertainty risks related to PSD2 at IIG Bank (Malta) Ltd.

The Fiorano PSD2 Accelerator will be facilitating access to account information and beyond through PSD2 APIs, enabling the bank to develop new services for its customers. It will open the access to bank's data to Third Party Providers for developing services to bring together accounts from multiple institutions into a single customer view.

The Fiorano PSD2 Accelerator combines multiple components required by banks into a single, pre-integrated technology stack helping them deliver ASPSP interfaces while addressing key technical PSD2 considerations related to Access to Account (XS2A), Strong Customer Authentication (SCA), Common and Secure Channels of Communication (CSC) and TPP Identity & Regulatory Checking.