Fiorano, Bank of Kigali partner for digital revamping project

The project includes integration with the bank’s Temenos T24 core banking solution with support for online and offline banking features. The Fiorano ESB and Fiorano API Management integration enables payment channels such as mobile banking and internet banking with a wide range of lending services.

The bank selected the company to replace its point-to-point integration with a microservice-centric architecture built over an ESB. This integrates T24 with its ATM and card management systems and enables standardisation of its digital payment options and mobile payments.

The bank provides all mobile operators an API to offer small loans to customers. Its Paretix lending system is service-enabled with ESB, while API Management is used to expose the services, which include account creation and loan lending requests to end-users. This means mobile service providers are now able to log-in to the API Management development portal for self-registration and to locate service security keys as required.