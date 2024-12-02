Finzly introduces new digital deposit core to its BankOSTM platform





One of the capabilities is an Infinity AccountTM functionality powered by a multi-asset, general ledger that enables financial institutions to offer customisable digital accounts so customers can track virtually any asset including foreign currencies, cryptocurrencies, and rewards points, among others.

Additionally, new debit cards can be issued for specific Infinity Accounts and FI customers and members gain access to pre-loaded payment rails including ACH, FedWire, RTP, FedNowSM and SWIFT – all enabled through Finzly’s BankOS platform, which supports real-time payments and processing capabilities.