Finzly, Derivative Logic, provide interest rate hedging to community financial institutions

Finzly is a fintech provider of modern banking applications for payments, foreign exchange, trade finance, and digital banking. The partnership supports community and regional financial institutions to gain a competitive advantage in the marketplace by providing interest rate hedging capabilities to their commercial borrowers.

In doing so, the institution effectively grows its fee income mix, reducing funding costs while growing net interest margins, according to the official press release.

Derivative Logic is SEC, MSRB, and NFA registered as an advisory firm that helps borrowers of all kinds execute and manage their over-the-counter interest rate derivative and foreign exchange transactions.