Finyoz lendtech partners Currencycloud

This collaboration aims to potentially enhance supply chain financing by leveraging modern technology and financial expertise. Finyoz's platform serves as a link between companies seeking short-term invoice financing solutions and private or corporate treasury investors.

Through an easy-to-use online interface, companies can upload invoices, view financing fees, and communicate with debtors. Investors, on the other hand, gain access to a curated selection of investment opportunities ranging from 14 to 90 days, receiving interest payments throughout the investment period.

Representatives from Currencycloud expressed that the sector of supply chain financing is ready for transformation, and they view Finyoz as one of the most promising teams in this arena. They acknowledged Finyoz's clear vision and thorough comprehension of the needs of their main stakeholders, including investors and businesses in need of financial assistance. Currencycloud is pleased to collaborate with Finyoz on their growth journey and anticipates introducing novel and inventive products and services to Finyoz's clients.





The collaboration with Currencycloud introduces a significant enhancement to Finyoz's offering. Investors now have the flexibility to receive funds in their preferred currency, which can then be converted into the borrower's currency. Currencycloud's expertise in managing multi-currency transactions empowers investors to navigate global financial markets seamlessly. Moreover, investors can utilize Currencycloud's digital wallets to efficiently deploy funds across various investment channels.

Importantly, Finyoz's corporate treasury clients stand to gain substantially from the partnership with Currencycloud. By tapping into Currencycloud's extensive global network, these clients can optimize payment cycles and streamline international currency transfers. This integration aims to improve operational efficiency and unlock new opportunities for businesses operating in the global marketplace.

Finyoz declared that Currencycloud have been excellent partners in this venture, combining cutting-edge technology with strong security credentials. They have shown professionalism and commitment throughout the collaboration. Most importantly, they understood that there was no ready-made blueprint for this business model. They believe are pioneering something truly innovative, and that requires building things from the ground up.