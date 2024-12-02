Finture offers digital banking services in Southeast Asia





Following this announcement, the start-up company aimed to launch its digital banking and credit settlement products on its YUP platform. The services focused on the improvement of the overall digital transformation process in the region, as well as on offering Japanese companies the possibility to develop new, secure, and efficient growth markets.

By releasing the services on the YUP platform, Finture plans to introduce digital debit card solutions, as well as savings accounts to customers in the area, for a faster and more seamless experience. Furthermore, the company will continue to expand insurance and personal loans, in addition to micro-business loans in order to fill gaps in the Southeast Asian market.











More about the YUP platform

The YUP platform is operated by PT Finture Tech Indonesia and it was designed to collaborate with financial institutions that have been licensed to provide pay-later services on card payment tools.

Clients and customers can register on the YUP platform by downloading the application and filling in all the required data and information in order to make an account. The platform will require users to upload a photo of their ID card for the security and the protection of their information and for preventing any fraudulent activities. Moreover, the customers will need to go through a video verification process and will need to provide a contract signature as well.

Earlier in July 2023, YUP published an article on types of fraudulent activities made in the name of the company that customers might face. As the forms of fraud and scams vary, YUP offered information on methods and ways in which clients can recognise the types of illegal activities, as well as on how to avoid and report them.

Included in the types of fraud listed in the article was the form in which a fraudster pretends to be a YUP employee or a YUP partner’s employee in order to offer customers interesting new promotion campaigns from the firm, asking them to give their personal data and credit information for the registration to happen. These activities happen most of the time over the phone or in a short message that offers photos and other related data on company employees.

Other online threats presented in the article were the phishing scam used through unofficial links or websites, fake offerings for upgrades to Visa-based cards, fraudulent transactions and types of payments, as well as identity theft. In addition to this information, the platform also offered customers a list of some fake Instagram accounts, and other tips on how to avoid fraud and cybercrime in general.