Fintechs join the open APIs pilots in Russia

As part of pilot projects organised by RFA, fintech companies will be able to develop new financial products and services with participants in the open API environment. From FinTech Association side, together with key participants in the financial industry, Open APIs are being developed, pilot projects are being carried out to test them, and the infrastructure basis for an Open Banking environment is being created.

Fintech companies involved in piloting open APIs will be able to exchange data with larger players in the financial market, and reduce costs when launching new products and services. Thanks to standardized APIs, new partnerships can be created without the extra cost of customization for each case.

The Moscow Exchange Financial Services project hopes that with the use of these technologies, they will be able to improve the customer journey for their consumers, and on the other hand, to increase the speed and quality of interaction with the partners.