FintechOS raises GBP 10.7 mln Series A for global expansion

The funding was led jointly by Earlybird’s Digital East Fund and OTB Ventures, with participation from existing investors Gapminder Ventures and Launchub.

FintechOS empowers traditional banks and insurance companies to adapt to customer expectations. Using the company’s technology, banks and insurers can launch data-driven, hyper-personalised digital products and services. FintechOS offers both multi-cloud SaaS deployments, helping client’s transition to the cloud, and on-premises deployments, working alongside the existing technology infrastructure.

FintechOS offers more than 150 integrated sources of data – from social and contextual to cloud and enterprise systems – and more than 20 automated financial processes for AI-enabled areas like KYC, Customer 360, pricing or risk analytics. Banks and insurance companies can also access a marketplace with more than 50 open source, ready-made apps for client onboarding, lending, savings, insurance, pensions and wealth management. Existing partnerships with Microsoft, EY, Deloitte, Publicis Sapient and CapGemini allow fast deployment in multiple markets.